Grain Processing Equipment Market to Record Sturdy Growth by2018 – 2028

Grain Processing Equipment Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Grain Processing Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Grain Processing Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Grain Processing Equipment Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments that have shaped the growth graph of the global grain processing equipment market are explained below.

Researchers from the South Ural State University have development a grain processing technique that can enhance the nutritional value of wheat. The amino acid composition of the grain can be balanced with the help of the new technique. Moreover, the new method can also foster a balance between the mineral and vitamin levels of the grain. Vendors within the global grain processing equipment market are expected to weigh the stakes of improvement by deploying the new technique.

Buhler AG, Inc. has been in business in the grain processing equipment market over the past decade. The company has captured a robust market share through its specialisation in processing wheat, rice, pulses, corn, and cereals.

Some of the leading players in the global grain processing equipment market are:

Osaw Agro Industries Private Limited

Golfetto Sangati S.r.l.

WESTRUP A/S

PETKUS Technologie GmbH

Global Grain Processing Equipment Market: Growth Drivers

Tackling the Problem of Low Shelf Life

The demand within the global grain processing equipment market is rising on account of advancements in quality procedures within the food industry. Moreover, processing of grains ensures that these grains outlive their non-processed forms. Hence, focus on quality and life of grains shall spearhead the growth of the global grain processing equipment market.

Better Palatability Ensures Easy Handling

Grains needs to be loaded and supplied in bulk volumes across large distances. This factor gives rise to the need for palatability of grains. Moreover, processed grains are easier to handle across food processing units and other end-use industries.

The global grain processing equipment is segmented as:

Mode of Operation Outlook

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

Machinery

Pre Processing

Processing

