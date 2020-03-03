Halal Food Market : Segmentation and Company Analysis to 2017 – 2025

Indepth Read this Halal Food Market

Halal Food , at its own recently published Market research, gives an understanding of the different facets of the sector. The analysis of the Halal Food market defines the data and throws light. Even the supply-side and demand-side styles are monitored to provide a very clear picture of the industry scenario across geographies.

According to the research, the market is anticipated to Attain a price of ~US$XX by the close of 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The parameters that are most likely to boost the rise of the market in the upcoming decade are discussed in the report.

Market Segmentation:

The global halal food market is segmented by product type, by sales channels and by region. By product type the global halal food market is segmented into, cereal based food products, fruits and vegetables, milk and dairy products and meat, poultry and seafood products. The cereal based food products covers, rice, pastas and all other grains which are halal certified. The fruits and vegetable segment can be further sub-segmented into, canned fruits and vegetables, frozen fruits and vegetable products, raw fruits and vegetables products and others. Halal food products are prepared as per Islamic laws and are free of any pork products, alcohol and other ingredients which is creating immense demand for such products across the globe. Furthermore, the milk and dairy products segment is sub-segmented into, cheese, yogurt, ice-cream and desserts, and other segments. All these products are made with bacterial cultures but without animal rennet. By sales channel the global halal food products market is segmented into, supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, e-Commerce and other retail formats.

Halal Food Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of region the global Halal Food market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East and Africa. North America and Western Europe are expected to account for significant revenue shares in the global halal food market over the forecast period mainly attributed to changing lifestyle, increasing demand for value added food products and increasing purchasing power of consumers who live in North America region such as the US, and in Europe region. The global halal food market across these regions is also expected to rise due to increasing per capita expenditure on food products and increasing number of Muslim population. The demand for halal food products is high across the Islamic countries such as, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar due to religious norms which is expected to result in significant revenue generation across the Middle East and African region.

Halal Food Market Drivers and Trends

The global halal food market growth is mainly attributable to rapidly increasing Muslim population who demand for a global halal certification of food products. The global halal food market is expected to witness significant growth across Russian and China market. The growth of halal food across these countries is mainly attributed to rapidly increasing meat products consuming population. To cite an example, in 2011, in Russia, 65,000 tons of halal meat was produced. Increasing efforts by organizations to raise awareness with respect to the market growth of halal industry through events and trade fairs is also expected to contribute towards market growth of halal foods in the near future. Establishment of halal food standard in china will further propel the halal food market across the Asia pacific region over the forecast period. The global halal food market is impacted due to low purchasing power of Muslim population, especially those belonging to countries including, Sub-Saharan countries and Asia countries such as Indonesia, India, and Pakistan. The market for halal food is also impacted due to unavailability of any specific halal standards and the lack of unified regulation across the MEA.

Halal Food Market Key Players:

Some of the key players offering Halal Food include; Al-Falah Halal Foods, Al Islami Foods, QL Foods, Nestlé, Saffron Road Food, Beijing Shunxin Agriculture, Prima Agri-Products, Jingyitai Halal Food, Prima Agri-Products and others. The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

