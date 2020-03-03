Life Jacket Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2025

The global Life Jacket market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Life Jacket market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
The business intelligence study of the Life Jacket market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Life Jacket market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Life Jacket market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Survitec
International Safety Products
Viking Life-Saving Equipment
Marine Safety Products
Aqua Life
Hansen Protection
H3O Water Sports
Johnson Outdoors
Kent Sporting Goods
Mustang Survival
Stormy Lifejackets
Secumar
Spinlock
SeaSafe Systems
The Coleman Company
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Inherent life jackets
Inflatable life jackets
Segment by Application
Industrial and commercial
Recreational
Each market player encompassed in the Life Jacket market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Life Jacket market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
