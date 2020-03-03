Medication Dispensing & Packaging Systems Market Size, Industry Status, Growth Opportunity for Leading Players 2018 – 2028

According to a report published by TMR market, the Medication Dispensing & Packaging Systems economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Market Segmentation

The global medication dispensing & packaging systems market can be segmented on the basis of technology as

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

To create the medication dispensing & packaging systems market opportunity in low volume sale pharmacies and startups, some of the players in pharmacy automation technology are providing an economic, semi-automatic medication dispensing & packaging systems with lesser capabilities. The automatic medication dispensing & packaging systems are continuously advancing towards reducing machine footprint and enhance operating speed.

The global medication dispensing & packaging systems market can be segmented on the basis of maximum operating speed as

Up to 50 ppm (pouches per minute)

50 to 65 ppm

65 to 90 ppm

Above 90 ppm

The global medication dispensing & packaging systems market can be segmented on the basis of end-user as

Retail pharmacy

Independent

Regional chain

Long-term care pharmacy

Hospital pharmacy

Compounding pharmacy

The global medication dispensing & packaging systems market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Medication Dispensing & Packaging Systems Market Research Methodology

The medication dispensing & packaging systems market is dependent on the investment capability and growth of the pharmaceuticals and healthcare industry. Therefore, to arrive at the regional market share of the global medication dispensing & packaging systems market, all the countries in each region are studied with respect to the pharmaceuticals market and trade data, GDP in each country which indicates the investment capability of consumers and pharmacies, availability of raw materials and machinery manufacturing industry, and few other factors are studied and given suitable weight to arrive at the market share of each region. To arrive at the global medication dispensing & packaging systems market volume, the global or regional market share and sales of prominent market players are evaluated. Moreover, to check the estimated medication dispensing & packaging systems market size, the prominent pharmacy chains are interviewed regarding their requirement for medication dispensing & packaging systems.

According to International Pharmaceutical Federation, around half of the patients receive medication from hospital pharmacy while only around 13% of the pharmacists work at hospital pharmacies. This indicates high opportunity in hospital pharmacies for medication dispensing & packaging systems market.

Medication Dispensing & Packaging Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Medication Dispensing & Packaging Systems Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global medication dispensing & packaging systems market segmented in the tier structure as

Tier-1: The tier-1 companies of medication dispensing & packaging systems market are characterized by a high market share in the complete global pharmacy automation technology market. This includes Rowa Technologies, Inc., ScriptPro USA Inc., Lamson Group and few others.

Tier-2: The tier-2 companies of medication dispensing & packaging systems market are characterized by the high focus on the production of medication dispensing and packaging systems only and significant company revenue. This includes JVM Co., Ltd, TCGRx, Swisslog Holding Ltd., Parata Systems Inc., Arxium Inc., RxSafe LLC, Tosho Co., Inc., Yuyama Co., Ltd, Takazono Corporation, Talyst, LLC and some others. The number of tier-2 players is expected to be the largest as compared to tier-1 and tier-3 players.

Tier-3: The tier-3 companies of medication dispensing & packaging systems market are characterized by the focus on serving the demand of the regional market and small product portfolio. This includes Black & Shepard OHG, Medical Packaging Inc., and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

