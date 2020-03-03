Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2017 – 2025

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Segment by Manufacturers

segmentation and the competitive landscape of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market. The leading segments of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market, along with the predicted growth rate have been discussed at length in the scope of the study.

Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising government expenditure in research and development activities concerning life sciences and the growing healthcare expenditure are some of the key factors propelling the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market. In addition, the availability of bench-top instruments, technological advancements, and the rising demand from pharmaceutical companies are projected to supplement the growth of the overall market in the next few years. However, the high price of automated instruments is estimated to restrict the growth of the market in the coming years. Nevertheless, the untapped opportunities in the developing economies are likely to contribute extensively towards the growth of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market.

Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market can be classified in terms of geography into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. North America is estimated to witness robust growth throughout the forecast period and is projected to account for a key share of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the increasing number of applications of innovative nucleic acid isolation and purification techniques. In addition, the growing focus on research and development activities is estimated to encourage the growth of the market in the near future.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific and Europe are anticipated to witness high growth in the next few years and register a healthy growth. The growing awareness regarding the utility of nucleic acid in diverse sectors is one of the vital factors anticipated to fuel the growth of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in Asia Pacific and Europe throughout the forecast period.

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report:

Some of the key players operating in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market across the globe are GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Technologies, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co., Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. The research study throws light on the key strategies that have been adopted by the leading players in order to guide the new entrants in making appropriate decisions and sustain in the competitive environment.

