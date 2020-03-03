Peripheral Vascular Stents Market 2019 Growth Trends, Size, Share, Opportunities, Revenue, Regional Outlook, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2026

Peripheral Vascular Stents Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Peripheral Vascular Stents industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Peripheral Vascular Stents manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Peripheral Vascular Stents market covering all important parameters.

market dynamics and future growth opportunities for manufacturers of peripheral vascular stents across the globe.

Market Value and Forecast

FMI estimates that the global market for peripheral vascular stents is expected to be valued at US$ 5,324.1 Mn by 2028 end, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 6.6% over 2018–2028. The self-expanding stents was the leading segment in the global market with above 52.1% revenue share in 2017. North America is expected to expand at healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2018–2028.

Market Dynamics

The global peripheral vascular stents market is expected to be driven by increased awareness in low- and middle-income countries, growing investment by manufacturers and governments to cope up with increasing prevalence of peripheral artery disease, and technological advancement in vascular stents such as drug eluting and drug coated stents, etc. Nowadays, peripheral vascular angioplasty is mostly adopted in low-income countries such as Middle East and African countries, which is supported by public-private partnerships and alliances. Growing access to peripheral stents in angioplasty and traditional open surgery in these under penetrated markets is expected to accelerate the growth of global peripheral vascular stents market. Moreover, approval of new technologically advanced stents such as drug eluting and bio-absorbable stents in the U.S., Europe and Japan during last few years has revolutionized peripheral vascular stents landscape. However, despite the efforts of governments as well as manufacturers to improve peripheral vascular stents landscape, product recall from various key players and stringent regulations are the major factors restricting the growth of the global peripheral vascular stents market over the forecast period.

Key Regions

The global market for peripheral vascular stents is segmented in to seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America accounted for leading share in 2017. APEJ is expected to witness rapid growth owing to increasing ageing population and growing number of peripheral surgeries over the forecast period of 2018–2028.

Key Players

The global market for peripheral vascular stents is consolidated with over 55% revenue share contributed by few of the global players. The key players identified in the global peripheral vascular stents market are Medtronic Plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Abbott Laboratories, W.L. Gore & Associates Inc., and Cook Medical Inc., among others. Acquisition of established products to gain immediate growth is the key strategy adopted by key players in the market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2018-2025 Peripheral Vascular Stents market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players