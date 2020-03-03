Pharmacy Automation Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2017 – 2025

Pharmacy Automation Market Scope of the Report:

market dynamics in the coming years. The well-established healthcare infrastructure that has upped the number of prescriptions in the region are fuelling the growth of the North America pharmacy automation market. The regional market is also being driven by the growing pool of geriatrics and focus toward improving efficiency in healthcare management. Emerging economies in Latin America and Asia Pacific are also expected to show a steady growth in the global pharmacy automation market in the near future. The increasing investments in healthcare, widening patient pool, and growing demand for quality care are expected to fuel the growth of the pharmacy automation market in the developing regions.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The leading players operating in the global pharmacy automation market are Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Cerner Corporation, Omnicell, Inc., Capsa Healthcare, Parata Systems LLC, ScriptPro LLC, Baxter International, Inc., KUKA AG, TCGRx Pharmacy Workflow Solutions, ARxIUM Inc., Talyst systems LLC, and RxSafe, LLC.

