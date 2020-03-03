Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer Market: Qualitative Analysis of the Leading Players and Competitive Industry Scenario, 2028

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Point of Sale (PoS) Receipt Printer market.



competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global PoS receipt printer based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players (desktop receipt printer and mobile receipt printer providers). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2013 to 2016. The key players profiled in the global PoS receipt printer include Bixolon Co., Ltd., Citizen Systems Europe GmbH, Seiko Epson Corp., HP Development Company L.P., Posiflex Technology, Inc., POS-X, Star Micronics, Inc., Transact Technologies, Inc., TVS Electronics, ZIH Corp etc.

The global PoS receipt printer is segmented as below:

Global PoS receipt printer, By Type

Desktop Receipt Printer

Mobile Receipt Printer

Global PoS receipt printer, By Technologies

Thermal

Impact/Dot Matrix

Inkjet

Global PoS receipt printer, By End-Use

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Warehouse / Distribution

Entertainment

Others (Field Service, Government, Transportation, etc.)

Global PoS receipt printer, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France The U.K Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



