Rotary Transfer Machines Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
FFG Group
Mikron
Gnutti Transfer
Variomatic
Precitrame Machines
BTB Transfer
Riello Sistemi
Gozio Transfer Federico
Imoberdorf
Kaufman Manufacturing
GIULIANI (Bucci Industries)
SEMA Maschinenbau GmbH
Kaihung Machinery
KSD
Picchi
Buffoli Transfer
We Fun Industrial Co.
Jamieson Manufacturing Co.
Rotary Transfer Machines Breakdown Data by Type
Vertical Axis Rotary Transfer Machines
Horizontal Axis Rotary Transfer Machines
Vertical axis rotary transfer machines take 62.6% market share in 2018, and it will hold the larger share in the next years.
The market share of horizontal axis rotary transfer machines is 37.4 percent in 2018.
Rotary Transfer Machines Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive
Defense & Aerospace
Electronics and Electrical
General Manufacturing
Others
Automotive takes 24.7% market share of transfer machines in 2018, and it will grow fast in the next years.
The market share of defense and aerospace is 8.8% in 2018.
In 2018, electrics and electrical occupy 18.7% market share.
General manufacturing holds 36.4 percent market share in 2018, and it will be the main application from 2019 to 2025.
Rotary Transfer Machines Production by Region
Taiwan
Europe
China
USA
Rotary Transfer Machines Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Rotary Transfer Machines status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Rotary Transfer Machines manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rotary Transfer Machines :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Rotary Transfer Machines market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Objectives of the Rotary Transfer Machines Market Study:
- To define, describe, and analyze the global Rotary Transfer Machines market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region
- To forecast and analyze the Rotary Transfer Machines market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa
- To forecast and analyze the Rotary Transfer Machines market at country-level for each region
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Rotary Transfer Machines market
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Rotary Transfer Machines market
- To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets
- To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Rotary Transfer Machines market
- To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
