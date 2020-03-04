Automotive Tyre Market to Enable the Stakeholders to Capitalize on the Prevailing Industry Opportunities with Investment Analysis By Top Players

The global Automotive Tyre market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Automotive Tyre market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Automotive Tyre market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive Tyre market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Automotive Tyre market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bridgestone

Michelin

GoodYear

Continental

Sumitomo

Pirelli

Hankook

Yokohama

Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis)

Zhongce Rubber

Giti

Cooper Tire

KUMHO TIRES

TOYO Tyre

Triangle group

Linglong Tyre

Apollo Tyres

MRF

Nokian Tyres

Double Coin

Xingyuan

Nexen Tire

AEOLUS TYRE

JK TYRE

Doublestar group

JINYU TYRE

HENGFENG

Sailun

KENDA TYRE

GUIZHOU TYRE

SHENGTAI

Cordiant

General Science Technology

Belshina

Wanda BOTO Tyre

Wanli Tire

NANKANG RUBBER TIRE CORP

NizhnekamskshinaTATNEFT

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bias Automotive Tyre

Radial Automotive Tyre

Segment by Application

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Each market player encompassed in the Automotive Tyre market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automotive Tyre market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

