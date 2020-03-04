Automotive Tyre Market to Enable the Stakeholders to Capitalize on the Prevailing Industry Opportunities with Investment Analysis By Top Players

The global Automotive Tyre market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Automotive Tyre market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Automotive Tyre market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive Tyre market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Automotive Tyre market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bridgestone
Michelin
GoodYear
Continental
Sumitomo
Pirelli
Hankook
Yokohama
Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis)
Zhongce Rubber
Giti
Cooper Tire
KUMHO TIRES
TOYO Tyre
Triangle group
Linglong Tyre
Apollo Tyres
MRF
Nokian Tyres
Double Coin
Xingyuan
Nexen Tire
AEOLUS TYRE
JK TYRE
Doublestar group
JINYU TYRE
HENGFENG
Sailun
KENDA TYRE
GUIZHOU TYRE
SHENGTAI
Cordiant
General Science Technology
Belshina
Wanda BOTO Tyre
Wanli Tire
NANKANG RUBBER TIRE CORP
NizhnekamskshinaTATNEFT
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Bias Automotive Tyre
Radial Automotive Tyre
Segment by Application
Commercial Vehicle
Passenger Vehicle
Each market player encompassed in the Automotive Tyre market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automotive Tyre market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
