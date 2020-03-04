Patient Handling Equipment Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019-2029

In 2018, the market size of Patient Handling Equipment Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Patient Handling Equipment .

This report studies the global market size of Patient Handling Equipment , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/5788?source=atm

This study presents the Patient Handling Equipment Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Patient Handling Equipment history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Patient Handling Equipment market, the following companies are covered:

Patient Handling Equipment Market: Overview

The international market for patient handling equipment market has been prophesized to rise at a robust CAGR rate of 10.4% over the forecast timeframe that extends from 2017 to 2024. Such a growth of the market for patient handling equipment market is primarily due to the rising risk of caregivers’ injury, increasing geriatric population, and also the risk of injury to the patients while handling them manually. Apart from that, other factors such as rising incidences of disabilities, implementation of rules and regulations that pertain to the safety and security at many of the healthcare facilities.

As the report on global patient handling equipment estimates, the said market would be worth around US$ 22.4 bn towards the end of forecast period, i.e. by 2024. The estimated amount at the end of 2024 has substantially risen from an evaluated market valuation of US$11.2 bn in the year 2017. The industry of healthcare is at present thriving in many a number of emerging and developed economies.

Patient Handling Equipment Market: Trends and Opportunities

The international market for patient handling equipment is experiencing many new favorable market options such as the provision of rental that is coming up as a trend in the market amongst those patients who need lifts and slings for a short period of time in the settings of healthcare system. In addition to that, the arrangement for flexible payment option of rent makes providers of rent to manage flow of cash all the year around. These various factors are anticipated to further spearhead the growth of the said market. The drivers that are primarily responsible for the growth of the market include factors such the soaring need for aversion of musculoskeletal injuries that could happen both to the patients and to the care givers owing to physical actions like manual uplifting of patients. In those cases, the said patient handling equipment are regarded as the apt choice to uplift patients in the right way. In addition to that, the savings on manual labor could now be utilized for the procurement of equipment like medical beds that come with assistive technology, patient lifts, and many such types of equipment. Such patient handling equipment eventually diminishes the role that caregivers play in helping patients.

Patient Handling Equipment Market: Geographical Analysis

The market research study on patient handling equipment also comes with regional analysis and segmentations of the said market. In accordance with the said study, the market spreads across the regions of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific (APAC). Emerging economies such as Sri Lanka, India, and China lack regulatory and legal protocols associated with handling of caregivers and patients. As such, the system of healthcare in these parts of the world can be considered moderately fragmented. The market is marked with the presence of medium and small scale end-users that are devoid of the benefits arising out of patient handling equipment.

However, owing to the political pressures coming out of international bodies that pressurize on improving services of the healthcare segment worldwide, it is prophesized that many countries would now be coming out with new rules and regulations for the progress of healthcare system that centers on patients. These initiatives by various governments are meant for the improvement the standard and quality of patient care and as such the same are anticipated to bolster market growth.

Patient Handling Equipment Market: Company Profiling

Taking vendor landscape into consideration, the market for patient handling equipment can be regarded as moderately fragmented and the market players has been focusing on strategically important moves like partnerships, mergers and acquisitions so as to reinforce their hold on the said market.

The prominent market players that are operating in the world market for patient handling equipment are ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge Group), DJO Global, Invacare Corporation, Patterson Medical, Stryker Corporation, Joerns Healthcare LLC, and Hill-Rom Holdings. The company, ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge Group), is considered as the leading market player in the international market for patient handling equipment in the year 2017.

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market, by Devices Laser devices Rotational devices Orbital devices Directional devices



Patient Handling Equipment Market, by Product Type Lifting Slings Wheelchairs Medical Beds Ambulatory Aids Shower, Bath and Toileting Equipment Others



Patient Handling Equipment Market, by End User Hospital Nursing Home Assisted Living Facility Home Healthcare Others (Trauma, Rehabilitation & Paramedical Centers)



Patient Handling Equipment Market, by Geography North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific Rest of the World Latin America Middle East & Africa



Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/5788?source=atm

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Patient Handling Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Patient Handling Equipment , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Patient Handling Equipment in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Patient Handling Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Patient Handling Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/5788?source=atm

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Patient Handling Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Patient Handling Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.