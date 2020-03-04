Radio Frequency Identification Market Scope Analysis 2019-2026

The Radio Frequency Identification market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Radio Frequency Identification market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
All the players running in the global Radio Frequency Identification market are elaborated thoroughly in the Radio Frequency Identification market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Radio Frequency Identification market players.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/10576?source=atm
On the basis of application, the global RFID market can be segmented into logistics & transportation, aerospace & defence, automotive, retail & consumer goods, agriculture, healthcare, government and others. The retail and consumer goods segment is expected to account for a sizable share of the overall RFID market by the end of the forecast period. The growth of the RFID market is predominantly driven by the rising need for efficient supply chain management in the developing economies of South East Asia & Others of APAC, Middle East & Africa and China. In the healthcare sector, the focus on RFID technology for the tracking and classification of medical instruments is rising, and this is expected to drive the demand for the technology. The adoption of RFID technology by customers of aircrafts, such as Airbus, Boeing and the U.S. Department of Defence, for improving supply chain visibility, asset management & utilization, work-in-process (WIP) tracking, improved maintenance tracking and efficient logistics & manufacturing operations has increased.
At present, the vendors in the market are focusing on the integration of RFID with IoT to be able to identify an object and its real-time location. Some of the market vendors in the global RFID market include Zebra Technologies Corporation; HID Global Corporation; Thin Film Electronics ASA; Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd.; GAO RFID Inc.; Impinj, Inc.; Xerox Corporation; Omni-ID; Alien Technology, LLC and Molex, LLC.
Key developments in the RFID market
-
In January 2017, Zebra Technologies Corporation launched Zebra SmartSense RFID for application in the retail sector for identifying and tracking the location of merchandise, associates and shoppers in a retail store in real-time
-
In May 2017, HID Global Corporation launched IoT solutions to offer enterprises solutions for asset management and equipment management. HID Location Services is used for item management, and it monitors the location and movement of assets & equipment across multiple locations or in a particular area
-
In February 2017, Impinj, Inc. entered into a partnership with STANELY Healthcare, a leading provider of healthcare products, to integrate Impinj’s Platform with MobileView Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) software platform to offer RFID products for application in the healthcare industry.
Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/10576?source=atm
Objectives of the Radio Frequency Identification Market Study:
- To define, describe, and analyze the global Radio Frequency Identification market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region
- To forecast and analyze the Radio Frequency Identification market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa
- To forecast and analyze the Radio Frequency Identification market at country-level for each region
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Radio Frequency Identification market
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Radio Frequency Identification market
- To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets
- To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Radio Frequency Identification market
- To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
The Radio Frequency Identification market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Radio Frequency Identification market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Radio Frequency Identification market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/10576?source=atm
After reading the Radio Frequency Identification market report, readers can:
- Identify the factors affecting the Radio Frequency Identification market growth – drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends.
- Examine the Y-o-Y growth of the global Radio Frequency Identification market.
- Analyze trends impacting the demand prospect for the Radio Frequency Identification in various regions.
- Recognize different tactics leveraged by players of the global Radio Frequency Identification market.
- Identify the Radio Frequency Identification market impact on various industries.