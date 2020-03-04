Raising Agents Market 10-year Raising Agents Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report

This report presents the worldwide Raising Agents market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/15803?source=atm

Top Companies in the Global Raising Agents Market:

manufacturers of baked goods and several other products use raising agents in production methods. The effectiveness of these agents in filling air and gas into the baking mixtures continues to create a steadfast demand for raising agents in the food & beverage industry. However, emergence of egg alternatives and growing use of substitutes such as lemon juice are observed as key impediments for growth of the global raising agents market. According to Future Market Insights’ recent study, the global raising agents market is estimated to register expansion at a CAGR of 2.7% in terms of volume for the forecast period, 2017-2026. The study further projects that by the end of 2026, global sales of raising agents will bring in nearly US$ 36 billion in revenues.

Increasing Use of Raising Agents in Production of Confectionary Products to Drive Market Growth

The report observes that raising agents are finding lucrative grounds for sales growth on the back of their effective applications in the confectionary businesses. Producing confectionary products with the use of raising agents is gaining traction across the global food production landscape. Over the forecast period, sales of raising agents across confectionary applications are expected to register a global value CAGR of 3.9%, reflecting fastest revenue growth. Fried fish product applications of raising agents are also likely to gain considerable traction in terms of revenues. The report, however, observes a declining demand for raising agents in bakery product applications. Nonetheless, bakery applications of raising agents will continue to account for largest chunk of the global revenue pie, registering a one-fourth share on global market value by 2026-end.

Global Sales of Cream of Tartar to Bring in over US$ 21.5 Bn by 2026-end

The demand for raising agents is expected to remain highly concentrated at baking soda and the cream of tartar. While the cream of tartar is expected to bring in nearly 60% of global raising agents market value throughout the forecast period, sales of baking soda are pegged to register revenue growth at 3.2% CAGR. The report also reveals a dwindling demand for baking powder, wherein consumers are using less amounts of baking powder as raising agents to avoid the risks of high acidity levels. Over the forecast period, the sales of raising agents are slated to remain concentered at direct sales and wholesales. In 2017, direct sales and wholesalers accounted for nearly US$ 9.5 billion of global market revenues. The report further reveals that majority of manufacturers in the global raising agents market will be interested in signing long-term supply partnerships with wholesalers. Modern grocery retailers are also observed to emerge as key sales channel in the global raising agents market, and will register a value CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.

Key Producers of Raising Agents

The report has profiled leading companies partaking in the expansion of the global raising agents market through 2026. Weikfield Products Private Limited, ACH Food Companies Inc., Caravan Ingredients Inc., Clabber Girl Corporation, Davis, Rumford, McCormick & Company Inc., Newseed Chemical Co. Limited, (Tártaros Gonzalo Castello SL) Mitsubishi Corporation, and Foodchem International Corporation, are expected to drive the global raising agents production in the near future. Majority of these players will be investing in expanding their production of biological or natural raising agents. Several companies are expected to focus on increasing the applications of raising agents in organic production of baked items.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/15803?source=atm

The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Raising Agents Market. It provides the Raising Agents industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Tire Raising Agents study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Influence of the Raising Agents market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Raising Agents market.

– Raising Agents market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Raising Agents market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Raising Agents market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Raising Agents market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Raising Agents market.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/15803?source=atm

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Raising Agents Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Raising Agents Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hydraulic Dredges

1.4.3 Hopper Dredges

1.4.4 Mechanical Dredges

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Raising Agents Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Raising Agents Market Size

2.1.1 Global Raising Agents Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Raising Agents Production 2014-2025

2.2 Raising Agents Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Raising Agents Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Raising Agents Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Raising Agents Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Raising Agents Market

2.4 Key Trends for Raising Agents Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Raising Agents Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Raising Agents Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Raising Agents Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Raising Agents Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Raising Agents Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Raising Agents Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Raising Agents Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….