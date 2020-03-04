SLS (SLS Dry and SLS Liquid), SLES, and LAS Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2025

The global SLS (SLS Dry and SLS Liquid), SLES, and LAS market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each SLS (SLS Dry and SLS Liquid), SLES, and LAS market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the SLS (SLS Dry and SLS Liquid), SLES, and LAS market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the SLS (SLS Dry and SLS Liquid), SLES, and LAS across various industries.

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes an overview of the market share of key companies in the global SLS, SLES and LAS market. Some of the key players in the SLS, SLES and LAS market include Croda International Plc., Lion, TAYCA Corporation, Clariant, Solvay, Huntsman International LLC, Stepan Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Galaxy Surfactants, BASF (Thailand), The Dow Chemical Company, Kao Corporation, Oxiteno, Godrej Industries Limited, Taiwan NJC Corporation, Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Akzo Noble N.V.

The report segments the global SLS, SLES and LAS market into:

Indonesia SLS, SLES and LAS Market – By Product SLS SLS Dry SLS Liquid SLES LAS

SLS, SLES and LAS Market – By Application Detergents & Cleaners Personal Care Textile & Leather Oilfield Chemicals Others (Paints & Coatings, etc.)

SLS, SLES and LAS Market – Regional Analysis North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Taiwan Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam Philippines Singapore Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia Iran Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

