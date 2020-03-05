Automotive Carpeting and Roofing Market 2019 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2026

In 2029, the Automotive Carpeting and Roofing market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Automotive Carpeting and Roofing market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Automotive Carpeting and Roofing market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Automotive Carpeting and Roofing market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The major vendors in the global automotive carpeting and roofing market are IAC Group, Feltex Automotive, Low and Bonar, AGM Automotive, Inc., Lear Corporation, Faurecia, Autoneum Holding Ltd., Magna International, Inc., UGN, Inc. and DuPont among others.

The segments covered in the global automotive carpeting and roofing market are as follows:

By Component

Floor Carpet

Trunk Trim

Headliners/Sunshades

By Material

Fabric

Rubber

Polyvinyl Chloride

Foam

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Iran South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Research Methodology of Automotive Carpeting and Roofing Market Report

The global Automotive Carpeting and Roofing market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Automotive Carpeting and Roofing market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Automotive Carpeting and Roofing market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.