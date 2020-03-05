Aviation Cyber Security Market : Trends and Future Applications

Assessment of the Global Aviation Cyber Security Market

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Aviation Cyber Security market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more.

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Aviation Cyber Security market across different geographies such as:

The adoption pattern of the Aviation Cyber Security across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables.

Market: Segmentation

This research report provides in-depth analysis of the global aviation cyber security market for the period of 2015 – 2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. It also provides the comprehensive analysis of aviation cyber security market based on deployment, security type, solution, services and geography. The global aviation cyber security market is categorized based on deployment type into on-premise and hosted deployment type. Furthermore, the research report provides the complete insights into different aviation cyber security providers through types of security segmentation which includes network security, wireless security, cloud security, content security and application security. The report also gives complete analysis into different aviation cyber security solutions that includes data encryption, data loss prevention, disaster recovery management, network firewall, unified threat management, antivirus/antimalware, identity and access management, risk and compliance management, vulnerability management, distributed denial of service (DDOS) attack protection and web filtering. Furthermore, it also provides an outright understanding of different services offered in the market, which is managed security solutions, training and consulting. The report analyzes each of these segments for various geographies considered under the scope of the study.

Based on the geographical regions, the report segments the global aviation cyber security market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America, which are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. North America is further segmented into The U.S., Canada and Rest of North America, while Europe is divided into The U.K., Germany, France and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific is subdivided into China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific. Also, MEA is further segmented into The GCC, South Africa and Rest of MEA, while South America is subdivided into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Global Aviation Cyber Security Market: Scope of the Report

The report also provides an analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the aviation cyber security market. It discusses the prevailing market trends, prospective growth opportunities, and major strategies increasing the popularity of the global aviation cyber security market.

The objective of this study is to understand the factors aiding the growth of aviation cyber security market. The report further aims to identify various factors that are expected to support the expansion of aviation cyber security market in the emerging markets. The report also provides ecosystem analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for the global aviation cyber security market. It also encompasses the key trends by region in the aviation cyber security market. It also provides the market estimates and forecasts for all the segments in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn).

The report also includes the competitive profiling of major players engaged in providing aviation cyber security solutions. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market share, and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market share analysis of major players operating in the global aviation cyber security market. The key market players profiled in this study include aircraft manufactures, OEM’s and third party solution providers. The prominent providers offering aviation cyber security solution include Airbus Defence and Space SA, BAE Systems, Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, General Electric Company, General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, BluVector Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., root9B Holdings Inc., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Raytheon Company, Thales S.A. and Unisys Corporation.

Global Aviation Cyber security Market

By Deployment

On-Premises

Hosted

By Type

Network Security

Wireless Security

Cloud Security

Content Security

Application Security

By Solution

Data Encryption

Data Loss Prevention

Disaster Recovery Management

Network Firewall

Unified Threat Management

Antivirus/Antimalware

Identity Access Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Vulnerability Management

Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) Attack Protection

Web Filtering

By Services

Managed Security Solution

Training

Consulting

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Aviation Cyber Security market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Aviation Cyber Security market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Aviation Cyber Security market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Aviation Cyber Security market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Aviation Cyber Security market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Aviation Cyber Security market establish their foothold in the current Aviation Cyber Security market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Aviation Cyber Security market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Aviation Cyber Security market solidify their position in the Aviation Cyber Security market?

