Probiotics Market – Overview on Key Innovations 2028

Key Segments Covered

Form

Packaging Type

Distribution Channel

Region

By form, the Probiotics market is segmented into dry and liquid. The dry segment is further sub-segmented as tablets/ caplets, capsules, powder/ granules and chewables. The dry segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the forecast period owing to the availability of larger product variants coupled increasing product offerings in powder/granule format. On the basis of packaging type, the Probiotics market can be segmented into blisters, bottles, containers, sachets, stick packs, droppers and others. Among all these segment the containers segment is estimated to account for a significant revenue share of 24.7% in 2018 and is expected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period. However the bottle segment is expected to register comparatively largest CAGR growth of 8.7% during the forecast period. Furthermore, on the basis of distribution channel, the Probiotics market is segmented into hypermarkets/ supermarkets, pharmacies/ drugstores, specialty stores and online sales.

The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights Probiotics demand. It also provides a market outlook for 2018–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the Probiotics ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global Probiotics market. This study discusses key trends contributing to growth of the global Probiotics market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are Probiotics’ key players of the global Probiotics market. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Probiotics space. Key players in the global Probiotics market includes Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, BioGaia AB, Probi AB, Nestlé S.A., DowDuPont Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Probiotics International Limited, Lallemand Inc. Pfizer Inc., PharmaCare Laboratories, Dr. Willmar Schwabe Group, SymbioPharm GmbH and others.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global Probiotics market.

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

