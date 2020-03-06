Anti-Money Laundering Software Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2027

Analysis Report on Anti-Money Laundering Software Market

A report on global Anti-Money Laundering Software market has hit stands. This study is based on different aspects like segments, growth rate, revenue, leading players, regions, and forecast. The overall market is getting bigger at an increased pace due to the invention of the new dynamism, which is making rapid progress.

The given report is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market.

Some key points of Anti-Money Laundering Software Market research report:

Strategic Developments: The custom analysis gives the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, growth rate, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Market Features: The report comprises market features, capacity, capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import, export, supply, demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the report offers a comprehensive study of the market dynamics and their latest trends, along with market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and many other market research tools have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Manufacturers

The global Anti-Money Laundering Software market segment by manufacturers include

Market- Segmentation

The global anti-money laundering software market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user type, solution type, deployment type, and region. By product type, the segment includes transaction monitoring systems, customer identity management systems, Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Systems, and compliance management software.

Based on the end-user type, the market segment includes retail banking, corporate banking, private banking, investment banking, asset management, insurance, multiple banking services, legal service providers, and other end-users.

On the basis of solution type, the market includes transactional monitoring, KYC (Know Your Customer), fraud, risk & compliance management, watch-list screening, data warehouse management, analytics and visualization, alert management and reporting, case management, and other solutions. By deployment type, the segment includes cloud-based and on-premise.

The global anti-money laundering software market based on geography is divided into North America, Japan, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the leading companies in the global anti-money laundering software market such as Fiserv, Inc., Accenture Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Opentext, Oracle Corp, Experian, FICO TONBELLER, EastNets, Ascent Technology Consulting, Trulioo., ACI Worldwide, Inc., BAE Systems, NICE, Verafin Inc., Siron, and NameScan, a member of the Neurocom group.

The following points are presented in the report:

