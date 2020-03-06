Butyl Acrylate Market 2019 High Demands, Trends Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Strategies, Geographical Analysis and Forecast Till 2028

In 2029, the Butyl Acrylate market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Butyl Acrylate market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Butyl Acrylate market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Butyl Acrylate market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Butyl Acrylate market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Butyl Acrylate market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Butyl Acrylate market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein, purity, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The study also includes pricing analysis based on purity and region

The study provides a decisive view of the global butyl acrylate market by segmenting it in terms of purity and application. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for Butyl Acrylate in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of butyl acrylate for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global butyl acrylate market has been provided in terms of revenue in US$ Mn and in terms of volume in kilo tons. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level market.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global butyl acrylate market. Key players operating in the butyl acrylate market include ARKEMA S.A., BASF S.E, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD, DOWDUPONT INC., LG CHEM LTD., TAOGOSEI CO., LTD., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and SunVic Chemical Holdings Corporation. Other prominent players in the butyl acrylate market include Formosa Plastics Corporation, Shenyang Chemical Co., Ltd, OSWAL UDHYOG, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Co., Ltd., Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., and China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

Global Butyl Acrylate Market, by Purity

High Purity

Common Purity

Global Butyl Acrylate Market, by Application

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Chemical Synthesis

Plastic Additives

Textiles

Others (Paper & Pulp, Leather Processing etc.)

Global Butyl Acrylate Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Belgium Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Research Methodology of Butyl Acrylate Market Report

The global Butyl Acrylate market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Butyl Acrylate market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Butyl Acrylate market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.