Chillers Market and Forecast Study Launched

Chillers Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Chillers industry with a focus on the Global market.

The key points of the Chillers Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Chillers industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Chillers industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Chillers industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Chillers Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Chillers are included:

competitive dynamics of the market. The comprehensive market study will allow market participants to formulate winning strategies in the coming years.

The major product types in the global chillers market are screw, scroll, reciprocating, absorption, and centrifugal chillers. Major applications of chillers include but are not limited to chemicals, plastics, petrochemicals, food and beverage, rubber, and medical.

Global Chillers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing need for cooling equipment in industrial units is a prime driver of the global chillers market. The industrial sector in developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico has shown an exemplary rate of growth in the last few decades, expanding in line with the growing GDP of these countries. This has driven the demand for various ancillary industries, including the chillers industry.

Another major driver for the global chillers market is the increasing consumption of frozen food. In contrast to the traditional way of cooking elaborate meals, the modern consumer is eager to cut down the time required to prepare a meal. As a result, demand for frozen food has grown at strong rates in various parts of the world thus driving the global chillers market. The increasing number of women in the corporate and industrial sectors has also complemented this phenomenon, since women have traditionally held the role of the homemaker.

The increasingly stringent environmental regulations in various parts of the world are driving innovation in the global chillers market. Several chemicals used in the refrigeration process have the potential to damage the environment, the result of which has been a spate of new, ecologically viable chillers from major players around the world.

On the other hand, the major restraint on the global chillers market is the increase in the production cost brought about by increasing raw material prices.

Global Chillers Market: Geographical Overview

Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for chillers. The demand for chillers in this region is driven by the increasing demand from the plastics and petrochemicals industries. The expanding industrial sector in developing Southeast Asian countries is likely to add to the demand for chillers in the coming years.

China is already a major petrochemicals industry hub, while both India and China have flourishing manufacturing sectors that receive strong support from the respective governments. This is likely to boost the demand for chillers in Asia Pacific in the coming years. The Middle East and Africa is another developing region likely to offer a strong sales outlet for the global chillers market in the coming years.

The major players in the global chillers market are Johnson Controls, Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries, Smardt Chiller Group, Climaveneta S.p.A., Trane Inc., and Thermax Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

