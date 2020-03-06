Electronic Shelf Label Market – Analysis on Current Trends by 2025

The global Electronic Shelf Label market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Electronic Shelf Label market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Electronic Shelf Label market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Electronic Shelf Label market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Electronic Shelf Label market report on the basis of market players

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global electronic shelf label market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Some of the key players in the electronic shelf label market are Altierre Corp., Displaydata Ltd., Pricer AB, SES-imagotag, E Ink Holdings, Inc., and Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd. among others

The electronic shelf label market has been segmented as follows:

Global Electronic Shelf Label Market

By Component

Hardware Labels (Product) Type LCD ESL Segmented E-paper ESL Full-graphic E-paper ESL Infrastructure Access Points (Transceivers & Base Stations) Handheld Devices

Software Pricing and Shelf Management Software Other Digital Infrastructure

Services Support and Maintenance Installation Training and Consulting



By Communication Technology

Radio Frequency (RF)

Infrared (IR)

Near-Field Communication (NFC)

Beacon

By End-use

Organized Retail Stores Supermarkets& Hypermarkets Malls

Drug Store/Pharmacies

Consumer Electronics (Standalone)

Other Specialty Stores Multi Brand Stores Company-owned/Brand Stores



By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East &Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East &Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

Highlights of the report:

Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Electronic Shelf Label market.

Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Electronic Shelf Label market.

Comprehensive evaluation of the Electronic Shelf Label market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.

Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Electronic Shelf Label market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.

The Electronic Shelf Label market report answers the following questions:

Why are the players focusing on the production of segment? Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Electronic Shelf Label market players? What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Electronic Shelf Label ? Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Electronic Shelf Label market? Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Electronic Shelf Label market?

