EMI Shielding Materials Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019–2026

EMI Shielding Materials Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The EMI Shielding Materials Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the EMI Shielding Materials Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

The report analyzes the market of EMI Shielding Materials by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes EMI Shielding Materials definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market: by Material

Conductive Coatings

Metals

Conductive Plastics

Laminates

Others

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market: by Application

Automotive

Defense

Electronics

Telecommunications

Aerospace

Medical

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market: by Region/ Sub-region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

EMI shielding materials are used in a wide range of applications such as automotive, electronics, defense, telecommunications, aerospace, and medical. These provide a coating around the integrated chips to prevent them from being affected by electromagnetic frequencies caused by other devices. Electromagnetic frequencies can also be harmful to human beings.

In terms of material, the conductive coatings segment dominated the EMI shielding materials market in 2017

Based on application, the demand for EMI shielding materials in the defense segment was similar to that of the electronics segment in 2017. Over the last few years, the demand for EMI shielding materials has been rising significantly in the defense segment due to innovation and development of new technologies and devices.

Asia Pacific was a lucrative market for EMI shielding materials in 2017, due to the prevalence of a high number of manufacturing facilities in major economies such as China, Japan, and India

The cost of EMI shielding materials varies considerably dependent upon the material such as conductive coatings, conductive plastics, laminates, and others

