Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Pricing Analysis by 2027

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global procurement outsourcing services market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment and spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the procurement outsourcing services market are Accenture Plc, GEP, Genpact Ltd., Wipro Limited, Infosys Ltd., Aquanima, Optimum Procurement, Corbus, LLC, HCL Technologies, WNS, IBM Corporation and Xchanging among others.

The procurement outsourcing services market has been segmented as follows:

Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market

By Type

Business Process Outsourcing Services Category Management Source Management Procurement Management Supplier Management Procure to Pay



By Industry

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)

Energy & Utilities Oil & Gas Power Generation Water

Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Biotechnology

IT & Telecom

Professional Services

Manufacturing Automotive Consumer Goods Industrial Electronics

Retail

Logistics

Others (Defense, Paper & Pulp)

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Research Methodology of Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Report

The global Procurement Outsourcing Services market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Procurement Outsourcing Services market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Procurement Outsourcing Services market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.