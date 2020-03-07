A2P SMS Market to Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2019-2027

A2P SMS Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global A2P SMS industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the A2P SMS manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global A2P SMS market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the A2P SMS Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the A2P SMS industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of A2P SMS industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of A2P SMS industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of A2P SMS Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of A2P SMS are included:

Competitive Dynamics

The report also highlights the competition matrix of the A2P SMS market, positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, market position, key recent developments, and segment growth. The report also provides recommendations for various new entrants, small and medium and large market players in the global A2P SMS market.

Under the company profiles section, the report provides an overview of the players operating in the market, the strategies deployed by them to gain competitive advantage, the annual revenue generated by them in the historical years, and their relevant business segment revenue. The key players profiled in this report include, Syniverse Technologies, LLC, AMD Telecom S.A., Fortytwo Telecom AB., CLX Communications AB, Ogangi Corporation, Silverstreet BV, Tanla Solutions Ltd., Symsoft AB, Cybercomm, Infobip Ltd, Route Mobile Limited, Angkor Data Communication Group Co., Ltd., tyntec, nexmo and DIMOCO.

The Global A2P SMS market has been segmented as follows:

A2P SMS Market: By Application

Pushed Content Services

Customer Relationship Management Services

Promotional campaigns

Interactive Services

Inquiry Related Services

A2P SMS Market: By End-use Industry

Retail

BFSI

Travel and Transport

Healthcare and Hospitality

Entertainment (Gaming) and Media

Others

A2P SMS Market: By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe UK France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Nigeria Rest of MEA

South America (SA) Brazil Argentina Rest of SA



Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2018-2025 A2P SMS market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players