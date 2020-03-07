Card Printer Market: How Top Leading Companies Can Make This Smart Strategy Work

This report presents the worldwide Card Printer market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

Top Companies in the Global Card Printer Market:

Increasing adoption of ID cards in manufacturing industry to boost sales of card printer ribbons

Post 2008 economic crisis, the manufacturing sectors has shown steady growth path, albeit at a slower rate. With emergence of technological advancements, streamlining of manufacturing operations and automation are being carried out by various manufacturers across industry verticals worldwide, with a view to reduce material wastage and time and enhance output and efficiency. Growth in the manufacturing sector is anticipated to generate significant growth opportunities with respect to sale of for card printers, barcoding being one of the main reason, which is widely used in manufacturing sector. This is expected to trigger the sale of card printer ribbons at a significant pace in the coming years. In addition, fabrication industry is also expected to witness moderate growth during the assessment period, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the global card printer ribbons market.

Dual sided ribbons are most preferred by end users due to their capability to hold printing ink on both sides. This feature enhances their usability as compared to single sided ribbons. The dual sided segment in the printing type category is expected to be highly attractive and the largest with respect to value and volume. This segment is anticipated to dominate the global market and is expected to reach a high market estimation of more than US$ 670 Mn by end of 2028.

