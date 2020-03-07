Lactates Market Geography Analysis 2019-2027

The global Lactates market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Lactates market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Lactates market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Lactates across various industries.

The Lactates market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

increasing demand for processed food and beverages and novel and more efficient drug formulations in the pharmaceuticals industry. Multinational players such as Merck KGaA Corbion N.V., Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG, Alfa Aesar GmbH & Co KG, and Jungbunzlauer SuisseAG, are focussing on either global or regional expansion to meet the rising consumer demand for lactates, and are coming up with better technology advancements to improve the quality and efficiency of their products.

Inclusion of lactates in infant formulas is one of the significant factors boosting revenue growth of the global market

In developing as well as in developed countries, a remarkable rise has been witnessed in premium brands of infant formula. One of the significant reasons behind this astonishing rise in premium brands of infant nutrition is parents’ growing concerns regarding the ingredients used in infant formulations. Such pickiness about premium brands is also possibly due to the growing per capita income and increasing purchasing power of parents. Parents these days are very health conscious and they wish to select only the best nutritional formula for their babies. All these factors are collectively responsible for the tremendous growth of the global lactates market. Recent shifts in consumer lifestyles due to growing urbanisation is also contributing to the growth of the market. Elite consumers are also contributing to the revenue growth of the overall market as they prefer to choose only premium nutritional formula. These formulas consist of potassium, magnesium and zinc, which make them nutritionally rich.

By fermenting sugar, sodium lactates can be produced and these also have noteworthy market share. Sugar that is used for fermentation is generally sourced from feedstock such as corn, wheat, and sugarcane. The raw material for this fermentation is easily available in Asia that too at a very cheap cost. As a result, the overall production cost of sodium lactates is relatively low in the Asia Pacific region. Consequently the large global production of sodium lactate has therefore been shifted to Asia and this trend is predicted to continue in the future as well. This shift of production of sodium lactates to Asia is also supported by the fact that this region has the highest consumption of salt that boosts the production of sodium lactates.

The quality of adjusting acidity in a human body makes potassium lactates exhibit higher growth in the global lactates market

With a robust CAGR of 5.1%, the potassium lactates segment in the global lactates market is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the period of forecast. The potassium lactate segment is expected to exhibit 1.5X growth during the period of assessment. This growth can be attributed to the quality of the salt and its use as a preservative in meat and other poultry products. However, owing to the wide range of applications in drugs and food & beverages, the calcium segment captures the highest market share, and will retain its dominant position in the next 10 years. The calcium lactate segment is expected to exhibit 1.6X growth in terms of value over the forecast period.

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

