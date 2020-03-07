Marine Coatings Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019 – 2025)

In 2029, the Marine Coatings market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Marine Coatings market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Marine Coatings market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Marine Coatings market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Marine Coatings market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Marine Coatings market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Marine Coatings market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Market segmentation includes amount of marine coatings consumed by product, resin, marine segment, and application in all the regions and countries.

Global Marine Coatings Market: Competitive Analysis

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Major players profiled in the report Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., Jotun A/S, Hempel A/S, Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. and Sherwin-Williams Company. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The marine coatings market has been divided into the following segments.

Global Marine Coatings Market, by Product

Anti-Fouling

Anti-Corrosion

Foul Release

Others

Global Marine Coatings Market, by Resin

Epoxy

Silicone

Alkyd

Others

Global Marine Coatings Market, by Marine Segment

Dry Docking

New Shipbuilding

Global Marine Coatings Market, by Application

Coastal

Containers

Deep Sea

Leisure Boats

Offshore Vessels

Others

Global Marine Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Norway Germany Netherlands Italy Turkey Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China South Korea Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Research Methodology of Marine Coatings Market Report

The global Marine Coatings market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Marine Coatings market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Marine Coatings market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.