New report offers analysis on the Ophthalmology Diagnostics and Surgical Devices Market

The global Ophthalmology Diagnostics and Surgical Devices market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Ophthalmology Diagnostics and Surgical Devices market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Ophthalmology Diagnostics and Surgical Devices market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Ophthalmology Diagnostics and Surgical Devices across various industries. The Ophthalmology Diagnostics and Surgical Devices market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Companies Profiled in the Ophthalmology Diagnostics and Surgical Devices Market

The report offers recommendations and strategies for both new entrants and established market players. Key players that have been profiled in the report are: Alcon Laboratories (Novartis), Abbott Medical Optics, Topcon Corporation, and others.

The global ophthalmology devices market is segmented into the following categories:

Ophthalmology Diagnostics and Surgical Devices Market, by Product Type Diagnostic Devices Autorefractometers Slit lamps Tonometers Ophthalmoscopes Fundus Cameras Fluorescein Angiography Optical coherence Tomography (OCT) Systems Ophthalmic Echography (Ultrasound) Keratometers Gonioscopes Pachymeters Perimeters Corneal Topographers Specular Microscopes Others

Ophthalmology Surgery Devices Cataract Surgery Devices Refractive Surgery Devices Glaucoma Surgery Devices Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices

Vision Care Contact Lenses Spectacle Lenses

Ophthalmology Diagnostics and Surgical Devices Market, by Applications Diagnostics

Surgical

Vision Care Ophthalmology Diagnostics and Surgical Devices Market, by Geography North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

The Ophthalmology Diagnostics and Surgical Devices market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

