New research report offers detailed research on developments in Smart Agriculture Market

Companies Mentioned in Report

The smart agriculture market report also provides the description of different key participants across the globe. The key players in the smart agriculture market are Deere & Co., Raven Industries, Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., AGCO Corporation, AgJuction Inc., AG Leader Technology, Iteris Inc., SST Development Group, Inc., Hexagon AB, TeeJet Technologies.

The segments covered in the Smart Agriculture market are as follows:

Global Smart Agriculture Market, 2017-2025: By Solution

Network Management

Agriculture Asset Management

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Smart Water Management

Others

Global Smart Agriculture Market, 2017-2025: By Application

Precision Agriculture

Livestock Monitoring

Fish Farming

Smart Greenhouse

Others

Global Smart Agriculture Market, 2017-2025: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K Germany Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



