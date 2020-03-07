Packaging Tubes Market: In-depth Research Report 2019-2026

In 2018, the market size of Packaging Tubes Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Packaging Tubes .

This report studies the global market size of Packaging Tubes , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Packaging Tubes Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Packaging Tubes history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Packaging Tubes market, the following companies are covered:

manufacturers to continue using (monolayer) plastic. However, with growing concerns about non-biodegradability of plastic, the tubes market is likely to witness a fall in the sales of plastic tubes in near future. Though bio-based plastics have been in use over the past decade, their limited availability and the associated legislative framework will collectively restrict their widespread adoption among tube manufacturers.

On the basis of product type, the global market for packaging tubes is predicted to see a major shift of consumers from plastic and aluminum tubes.

Laminated tubes are considered ideal for oral care products with stand-up cap due to light weight and high barrier protection. A prominent factor uplifting the prospects for laminated tubes is their excellent barrier capacity due to the presence of a barrier layer made up of high barrier plastic such as EVOH or polyamide, or aluminum. These tubes are foreseen to emerge superior, in terms of adoption and growth rate throughout the forecast period. This has been attributed predominantly to the performance of laminated tubes with respect to cost, barrier properties, and weight. These tubes are lightweight, economic in terms of price, and have high barrier properties, which enable them to attract a growing consumer base, exhibiting higher rate of growth than both plastic and aluminum tubes segments.

