Smart Speaker Market – Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019– 2026

The report profiles well-established players including Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., Harman International, Sonos, Inc., Alibaba Group, and Xiaomi, Inc. among others. These are some of the well established players innovating novel smart speakers around the world to compete with other players. For instance, in April 2018, Google, Inc. announced its smart speaker named “Google Home Mini” powered by AI based voice assistant in India to compete with the smart speakers from Amazon.com, Inc. i.e. “Amazon Echo” and “Amazon Echo Dot.” For online selling of its smart speakers, Google, Inc. partnered with Flipkart and Reliance Digital, Croma, and other stores for brick and mortar selling. Furthermore, to beat the competition, the company used competitive offers and pricing i.e. Google Home Mini costs US$ 7.46 lesser than Amazon Echo Dot.

Global Smart Speaker Market

The Global Smart Speaker Market is segmented as Follows:

Global Smart Speaker Market, by Components

Hardware Processor Microphone Connectivity IC Audio System Others

Software

Global Smart Speaker Market, by Mode of Sale

Online

Offline

Global Smart Speaker Market, by Application

Commercial

Personal

Global Smart Speaker Market, by Voice Assistant Type

Amazon Alexa

Google Assistant

Apple Siri

Microsoft Cortana

Others

Global Smart Speaker Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



