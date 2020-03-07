What are carbohydrate-free protein supplements for?

What role does protein play in losing weight. How to approach the choice of supplements without the presence of carbohydrates. The best products on the market.

The fact that the Drostanolone propionate online in Australia is useful for athletes is not worth reminding once again. This supplement is necessary for bodybuilding, fitness, powerlifting and other (not only power) sports. With the help of an additive, athletes solve a number of problems:

achieve the best results in sports;

gaining muscle mass;

“Dry” before the competition;

get rid of excess fat;

just quench your appetite and so on.

Of the entire list, the topic of “drying” (weight loss) deserves the most attention. What protein is worth taking in such cases? Is it allowed in carbohydrates and fats? We will pay more attention to these points.

The essence of protein

Before delving into the topic, remember the purpose of the protein. This substance (protein) is the main component of the human body after water. It is from it that living body tissues, muscles and organs are formed. In addition, the body uses protein as a source of energy, breaking down it in case of urgent need.

It consists of two types of components:

Essential amino acids . The main difference is that such substances come only from the outside, that is, together with food or sports nutrition. Our organs are not able to synthesize them.

. The main difference is that such substances come only from the outside, that is, together with food or sports nutrition. Our organs are not able to synthesize them. Interchangeable (interchangeable) amino acids are those that the body is capable of producing. Here there is another subspecies – conditionally replaceable acids, which can be produced, but only in a small volume, insufficient to cover needs.

Protein is found in many products – milk, cottage cheese, meat, fish, liver and others. If you normalize the diet, then it is easy to provide the body and not even think about sports nutrition. But there is a problem. Classical products contain not only proteins – they contain a sufficient amount of fats and carbohydrates, which are not always needed.

What to do if the main task is losing weight? In this situation, the body requires protein, but the substances mentioned above should be limited. The best way out is to buy a sports supplement that can cover the muscle needs of the building material without any extra components.

We must not forget that the needs of the body are impressive. The body of an athlete on drying needs 2-2.5 grams of protein per kilogram of weight . To get such a volume from food, and even without fats and carbohydrates, is almost unrealistic.

What is it important for losing weight?

Muscles are direct participants in the process of burning fat. And the more of them, the faster calories burn. Protein in this case acts as the main participant in the events. In addition, its effect is explained by the following factors:

The fight against excess fat is primarily the rejection of high-calorie foods. This approach leads to a deficiency of protein in the body, which is dangerous for the work of internal organs and human health in general. It has already been proven that a protein deficiency leads to malfunctions in its synthesis, a violation of the integrity of the skin, a decrease in skin elasticity, premature appearance of wrinkles, problems with hair growth, and so on. They feel a shortage and women who have a missed menstruation cycle.

Protein deficiency causes the body to connect “reserve sources”, which are taken for the synthesis of enzymes, hemoglobin, own proteins and other vital elements. The result is muscle loss. Beginners make such mistakes when drying, when instead of fat they “destroy” their own muscles.

Protein is a direct participant in fat burning processes. In practice, the oxidation of fat cells takes place with the participation of proteins, without which dehydration is impossible.

Help in mastering. It is worth knowing that protein is absorbed more slowly than the breakdown of carbohydrates or fats. This means that its consumption makes fat cells additionally “work” and at the same time “burn” in a larger volume. The body has no choice but to spend its own reserves. Studies have shown that with active consumption of protein, the destruction of fats occurs 25-30% faster.

Body protection. The problem of weight loss also lies in the “thriftiness” of our body, which tends to form fat reserves to keep homeostasis at a high level. Protein (unlike the same carbohydrates) does not lead to the appearance of additional deposits.

It is scientifically proven that proteins are more slowly absorbed and inhibit the process of carbohydrate absorption. As a result, the overall glycemic index drops. The result is a normalization of sugar levels and a lack of hunger.

Secrets of choice

A serious problem for many athletes is to figure out the choice of supplement. How to buy a protein in which there will be no carbohydrates and fats? The following recommendations are worth highlighting here:

Pay attention to packaging. Many supplements contain carbohydrates, which are the “evil” in losing weight. If the goal is a set of muscle mass, then the presence of such elements is only a plus. As for “drying”, the main component should be protein. The only thing allowed is complex carbohydrates (from ordinary food), which are broken down for a long time and are not so rapidly deposited on the sides of the athlete.

Consider packaging for the type of protein that is contained in the composition. There are plenty of options – milk, whey, soy, egg and other species. For example, egg and milk are absorbed by the body faster. As for soy protein, it will take longer to break down it.

For people who are undergoing a “drying” course or planning to get rid of excess fat, the most valuable is a whey protein isolate , which is purified from foreign components and provides the body with amino acids that are important for muscle growth. If lactose is banned, then you should pay attention to soy isolate, which causes fewer side effects and is better tolerated.

When choosing the right product for weight loss, you should give preference to supplements that have minimal or no fats and carbohydrates. During the drying process, the intake of protein powder with milk is allowed (it is better to choose low-fat), however, the use of water will be optimal. A proper diet should be made up primarily of protein and a small amount of complex carbohydrates.

So when buying protein, you should pay attention so that sugar and fat are not at all, and the amount of carbohydrates is minimal. In addition, it is worth clarifying the type of protein that is in the composition, and its volume.

Subtleties of reception and choice

When buying supplements, you should focus on the following aspects:

In the case of admission after class, you can guarantee the replenishment of amino acid deficiency and help in losing weight. A portion of protein protects the muscles from destruction and does not inhibit the process of burning fat.

Taking a cocktail can effectively and quickly suppress hunger.

In the case of taking before bedtime, it is possible to activate metabolic processes in the “night shift”, which increases the result.

When choosing, it is worth focusing on the following recommendations:

The protein should be whey (ideally an isolate or hydrolyzate), free from fats and carbohydrates. If you take the supplement during the day, you can maintain a high level of amino acids and count on stable muscle growth.

Casein is good for bedtime. It is slowly absorbed by the body and should be taken during drying or losing weight. If you drink the supplement at night, you can cover the amino acid deficiency, avoid muscle damage during sleep and suppress appetite (especially for people who like to eat at night).

Gainer is not an option for losing weight. The composition contains carbohydrates that will help only gain weight, but not lose it. In addition, even on a mass basis, it is not recommended for athletes who have a tendency to gain excess fat.

If we consider sports supplements that are popular today, then it is worth highlighting the following options for drying: