Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2022

Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market report 2018
This Report covers the manufacturers' data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report includes Exploration & Production (E&P) Software definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
By Market Players:
Market: Competitive Landscape
The report also provides the competitive landscape for the exploration & production (E&P) software market, thereby listing out all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the market share of several key players in the market for the year 2015. The exploration & production (E&P) Software market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth. Moreover, key takeaways section provided at the end of competitive landscape section would help the operating companies to make the best move in this market.
Schlumberger Limited, Paradigm B.V., ION Geophysical Corporation, ETL Solutions Ltd., Exprodat Consulting Ltd., Landmark Solutions, Baker Hughes Incorporated, IHS Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Computer Modelling Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, GE Oil & Gas, Pason Systems Corp., Ikon Science Limited, GEPlan Consulting Srl, Interactive Network Technologies, Inc., Peloton, Petroleum Experts Ltd., RockFlow Dynamics, LLC, OVS Group LLC, P2 Energy Solutions, Petrolink Services, Inc., EDrilling AS, and TDE Group GmbH are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.
The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market has been segmented as below:
The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software, By Deployment Type
- On-premise Software
- Cloud-based Software
The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Operation Type
- On-shore
- Off-shore
The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Software Type
- Risk Management Mapping
- Seismic Amplitude Analysis
- Portfolio Aggregation
- Performance Tracking
- Navigation System
- Resource Valuation
- Reservoir Characterization
- Reservoir Imaging
- Reservoir Monitoring
- Subsurface Evaluation
- Pressure & Flow-rate Measurement
- Reservoir Simulation
- Black Oil Simulator
- Compositional Simulator
- Thermal Compositional Simulator
- Drilling
- Well Planning
- Trajectory Design
- Survey Database
- Drilling Engineering
- Casing Design
- Cement Design
- Hydraulics
- Mud Design
- BHA Design & Analysis
- Well Barrier
- AFE
- Drilling Operations
- Drilling Optimization
- Operational Efficiency – KPI Monitoring
- Wellsite Reporting
- Data Aggregation
- Drilling Automation
- Drilling Data Management Well Control
- Production
- Production Engineering
- Flow Assurance Engineering
- Production Analytics
- Production Operations
- Production Data Management Systems (PDMS)
- Digital Oilfield
- Production Engineering
- Well Planning
The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Country/Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- The U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- The UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
