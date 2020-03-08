Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2022

Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

The report analyzes the market of Exploration & Production (E&P) Software by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Exploration & Production (E&P) Software definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.

By Market Players:

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also provides the competitive landscape for the exploration & production (E&P) software market, thereby listing out all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the market share of several key players in the market for the year 2015. The exploration & production (E&P) Software market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth. Moreover, key takeaways section provided at the end of competitive landscape section would help the operating companies to make the best move in this market.

Schlumberger Limited, Paradigm B.V., ION Geophysical Corporation, ETL Solutions Ltd., Exprodat Consulting Ltd., Landmark Solutions, Baker Hughes Incorporated, IHS Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Computer Modelling Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, GE Oil & Gas, Pason Systems Corp., Ikon Science Limited, GEPlan Consulting Srl, Interactive Network Technologies, Inc., Peloton, Petroleum Experts Ltd., RockFlow Dynamics, LLC, OVS Group LLC, P2 Energy Solutions, Petrolink Services, Inc., EDrilling AS, and TDE Group GmbH are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market has been segmented as below:

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software, By Deployment Type

On-premise Software

Cloud-based Software

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Operation Type

On-shore

Off-shore

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Software Type

Risk Management Mapping

Seismic Amplitude Analysis

Portfolio Aggregation

Performance Tracking

Navigation System

Resource Valuation

Reservoir Characterization Reservoir Imaging Reservoir Monitoring Subsurface Evaluation Pressure & Flow-rate Measurement

Reservoir Simulation Black Oil Simulator Compositional Simulator Thermal Compositional Simulator

Drilling Well Planning Trajectory Design Survey Database Drilling Engineering Casing Design Cement Design Hydraulics Mud Design BHA Design & Analysis Well Barrier AFE Drilling Operations Drilling Optimization Operational Efficiency – KPI Monitoring Wellsite Reporting Data Aggregation Drilling Automation Drilling Data Management Well Control Production Production Engineering Flow Assurance Engineering Production Analytics Production Operations Production Data Management Systems (PDMS) Digital Oilfield



The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Country/Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa The UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Market analysis for the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

Which textile, raw material, and application is expected to dominate the market

Which country is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period?

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

The key insights of the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market report: