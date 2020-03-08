Lingerie Market Competitive Landscape Analysis by 2029

The global Lingerie market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Lingerie market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Lingerie market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Lingerie market. The Lingerie market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report:

Some of the major key players operating in the global lingerie market are, Jockey International Inc. (Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S.), Hanes (North Carolina U.S.), Groupe Chantelle (Cachan, France), LVMH (Boise U.S.), L Brands Inc. (Columbus, Ohio), MAS Holdings Limited (Colombo, Sri Lanka), Ann Summers (London, U.K.), Marks and Spencer (London U.K.), PV H Corporation (New York, U.S.) among others.

The report analyzes the factors that are driving and restraining the growth of the lingerie market. This report will help manufacturers, distributors and suppliers to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate strategies accordingly.

The global lingerie market can be segmented as follows:-

Global Lingerie Market, by Type

Bra

Knickers and Panties

Lounge wear

Shape wear

Others

Global Lingerie Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Store Front

Global Lingerie Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The Lingerie market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Lingerie market.

Segmentation of the Lingerie market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Lingerie market players.

The Lingerie market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using Lingerie for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Lingerie ? At what rate has the global Lingerie market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

The global Lingerie market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.