Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2019-2019

The global Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units).

In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market report on the basis of market players

segmented as follows:

By product type

By distribution channel

By region

The next section of the report analyzes the market on the basis of product type and presents the market size in terms of value over the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into:

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into:

Starting milk formula

Follow-on milk formula

Toddlers milk formula

Of these, the starting milk formula segment accounted for 51% revenue share of the overall infant milk formula market in 2015, followed by the follow-on milk formula segment. The starting milk formula segment is mainly driven by the increasing number of middle-income consumers in the MENA region. However, the major factor that restraints the market growth is the rising prices of the starting milk formula.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of the distribution channel and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into:

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into:

Specialty store

Supermarkets

Online retail

Chemist/pharmacies/drugstore

Others

Of the mentioned segments, the online retail segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 16.2% in terms of value during the forecast period. However, the chemist/pharmacies/drugstore segment is expected to dominate the infant milk formula market in terms of revenue share contribution, accounting for 73.4% share of the overall market by 2021.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of region and presents the market size in terms of value over the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

GCC Bahrain Kuwait Oman Qatar Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE)

North Africa Algeria Egypt Morocco Tunisia

Rest of Middle East Iraq Jordan Lebanon Yemen



The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

Highlights of the report:

Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market.

Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market.

Comprehensive evaluation of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.

Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market report answers the following questions:

Why are the players focusing on the production of segment? Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market players? What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Middle East and North Africa (MENA) ? Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market? Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market?

