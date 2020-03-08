Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market 2019 Revenue Gross, Demand, End-Users, Key Players, Top Competition, Growth & Forecast Insights till 2025

The global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market report on the basis of market players

Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also includes competition landscape which covers competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players (mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market provider). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are included to explain the company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market include Bixolon Co., Ltd., Citizen Systems Europe GmbH, Dspread Technology, Inc., First Data Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P., Ingenico S.A., Intuit, Inc., iZettle AB, Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.), PAX Technology Ltd., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Posiflex Technology, Inc., Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd., Square, Inc., VeriFone Systems, Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

The global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market is segmented as below:

By Solution type

Integrated Card Reader Solutions

Card Reader Accessories Dongles Sleeves



By Technology

Hybrid Technology Solutions

EMV Chip and Pin

Magnetic-stripe

Chip and Sign

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Biometrics

By End User

Restaurants

Hospitality

Health Care

Retail

Warehouse/Distribution

Entertainment

Transportation Public Transport Rental Cars and Intercity Buses

Government

Consumer Utility Services

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

Highlights of the report:

Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market.

Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market.

Comprehensive evaluation of the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.

Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.

The Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market report answers the following questions:

Why are the players focusing on the production of segment? Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market players? What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) ? Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market? Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market?

