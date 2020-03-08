Paraxylene Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019–2027

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Paraxylene Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Paraxylene market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Paraxylene market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Paraxylene market. All findings and data on the global Paraxylene market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Paraxylene market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Paraxylene market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Paraxylene market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Paraxylene market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes an outline of the market share of key companies in the global paraxylene market. Market share of companies has been derived based on production by manufacturers of paraxylene. Key market players profiled in the study include BP plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sinopec Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, S-Oil Corporation, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Jurong Aromatics Corporation, CNOOC Limited, Lotte Chemical Corporation, and BASF SE. Profiles of key players include vital parameters such as financial overview, business strategy, company overview, and current developments.

The report segments the global paraxylene market as follows:

Paraxylene Market – Application Analysis

Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

Others (solvents, etc.)

Paraxylene Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of EU

Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN India Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)



