A systematic guide of how Boeing’s Starliner Orbital Flight Test works

CST-100 Starliner of Boeing spacecraft is prepared for a lift-off uncrewed attempt. It will launch at the International Station on Friday 20, December. In case everything becomes successful, Boeing will debut on lifting off astronauts to the International Space Station come 2020.

Taking human beings to space is a very hard task, particularly if you require considering safety precautions. The mission, which is known as the Orbital Flight Test, which aims to display the abilities of the Starliner to take astronauts in the safest way to the International Space Station and then return them to earth. Below are guidelines for the Orbital Flight Mission of Starliner from lifting off to arrival.

Prepare for lifting off process

The liftoff operations for a Starliner project, just like that of Orbital Flight Test and the missions of the coming days, normally begin forty-five days before Starliner goes to space. During this period, the staff of United Launch Authorities assembles the Atlas V rocket at Space Launch Complex 41 at Kennedy Space Center of NASA located in Florida. NASA and Boeing practice launch tests and steps as they check the readiness of their systems.

On the day of liftoff, four astronauts would go to the pad 3 hours just before the actual launch and there will be a “dummy”. The dummy astronaut carries an anthropomorphic tool to gather some information.

The launching as the Starliner heads to the International Space Station

The launching normally occurs at 6:36 a.am EST (1136 GMT). The rocket lifts off immediately. After a period of 4 minutes and 35 seconds of flight, the Atlas V rocket will detach from the upper phase of Centaur, which will transport Starliner to the orbit.

After fifteen minutes of liftoff, the upper phase of Centaur will switch off the power. Then the rocket will fall down to earth directly into the Pacific Ocean.

Using the mapping system, the Starliner makes its way back to the space site.

Landing

The Starliner has a sparkling look as compared to the stars making the cameras on the computers of the International Space Station to locate it easily. The space ship has thrusters, which keeps it pointed in the right way as it heads towards the station.

Starliner has unique features that enable it to land on its own. Astronauts check out any leaks before going back to the space ship.