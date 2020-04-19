China nearly completes constellation after launching two Beidou Navigation Satellites

As 2019 comes to end, the space program of China does not show any sign of slowing down its recent feverish pace of successfully launching spaceships.

China launched two new satellites for its Beidou Navigation Satellite System into space on Monday 16, December, according to the media state reports. The launch happened at 3:22 p.m. local time and china almost completed its goal of deploying its new navigation system core.

According to the footage on the Chinese news outlet, CCTV shows the Long March 3A spaceship disappearing into the cloudless blue atmosphere, back dropped by green looking foothills. The media outlet said that only two more of the anticipated 24 satellites in the constellation are yet to launch. When this happens, as it anticipated in the first half of 2020, the constellation will back to being fully functional like six months ahead of its planned schedule.

The whole constellation like five to six satellites for over any given Earth’s location at any time. This will allow global navigation services. One might think of the Chinese satellites set as their equivalent of the American Global Positioning System (GPS). The operators of vehicles and pedestrians all over the world use them.

Ping Wang who is the chief designer of the satellites said in a CCTV report that, the Chinese system will be able to provide an all-time, all-weather, high precision navigation, timing and positioning services everywhere around the globe, expanding the scope of its service from regional to global. He added that its establishment would mark the end of China’s depending on foreign navigation satellites in timing and positioning overseas.

China’s recent successful launch comes after the country launched some spaceships in the last six weeks. The nation’s latest milestones include launching two satellites in the same launching center six hours apart and the other two from separate areas about three hours apart.

Rockets lifted off from the China’s most active lifting off locations drop their spent rocket phases over the land. Videos posted on various social media platforms show rocket breaking in the midst of homes, farms, as well as roads are a common location following Long March rocket launches.

Currently, China has a new lifting off base on the Hainan Island, a site that gives permission to rockets to jetsam multistage for lifting off the rockets over the ocean that is the exercise for United States, European, Japanese as well as Indian launchers. The newest generation of Chia’s rockets gets their energy from solid propellants, kerosene, as well as liquid hydrogen, which are friendly to the environment.