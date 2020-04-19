Construction Chemicals Market – Growing Popularity by Latest Product Type Hints Opportunity

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Construction Chemicals’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are BASF SE (Germany),Pidilite Industries Ltd. (India),FOSROC Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd. (India),Dow Chemical Co. (United States), RPM International, Inc. (United States),Arkema S.A. (France),Mapei S.p.A. (Italy),Bostik (United States),Sika Ag (Switzerland),Parex (United States),,Henkel AG & Company KGaA (Germany), Boysen Paints (Philippines),CORD CHEMICAL INC. (Philippines),TWIN ACES INDUSTRIES (Philippines)

Construction Chemicals are used with cement, concrete or other construction materials for holding construction material together, essential for sustainable substructure and energy conservation in the construction industry. Moreover, construction chemicals are used to increase the strength of constructions and to offer protection from environmental dangers.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Asphalt Additives, Concrete Admixtures Â , Adhesives, Sealants, Protective Coatings, Water Proofing Chemicals), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End User (Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Rising Urbanization

Up surging Demand of Green-Efficient Buildings

Market Growth Drivers:

Fueling Demand in Emerging nations

Refining Quality of Construction

Restraints:

Already Established Construction in Developed Country

Opportunities:

Rising Use of Ready-To-Mix Concrete

Need to Introduce New Product and Services

Challenges:

Cost Variation of Row Material

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

