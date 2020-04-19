Is Epilepsy a threat to the Ketogenic Diet Market Globally?

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Ketogenic Diet’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Ample Foods (United States),Bulletproof 360 Inc. (United States),Lovegoodfats (Canada),Nestle (Switzerland),Perfect Keto (United States),Dang Foods (United States),Ample Foods (United States),Keto and Co (United States),Kitchfix (United States),Keto Fridge (United States),,Nutricia (United States),PrÃ¼vit Ventures Inc. (Hong Kong),Diet Darzee (India)

The ketogenic diet contains a high amount of fat and a low amount of protein and carbohydrates. It used to treat epilepsy, a central nervous system (neurological) disorder. Also helps to regulate cholesterol level, blood sugar, and blood pressure. The rising population of health-conscious people and increasing focus on weight management supplementing the growth of ketogenic diet as it boosts weight loss by forcing the body to burn fats than carbohydrates. Growing research and development and awareness about the association of health and ketogenic diet expected to drive the market over the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Supplements, Beverages, Snacks (Nuts and Seeds, Meat and Poultry), Dairy, Other Product Types (Meals, Sauces and Condiments, Sweeteners, Dark Chocolate)), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Super Market, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online retail, Others)



Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Growing Awareness about Health Benefits of Ketogenic Diet

Increasing Application of Ketogenic Diet to Treat Epilepsy

Market Growth Drivers:

Changing Style Statement Fueled By Rising Disposable Income

Rise in Number of Obese Population

Restraints:

Lack of Awareness in Developing Countries

Opportunities:

Increasing Health Consciousness in Customers across Globe

Rising Awareness for Weight Management

Challenges:

Increases Cholesterol Level in Genetically Predisposed People

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

