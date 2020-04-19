NASA Revealed New and Amazing Findings on Jupiter Cyclones.

A fresh, lesser cyclone can be captured at lower right of infrared photo of Jupiter’s South Pole taken on 4 November 2019, by NASA Juno spacecraft on the 23rd science pass of the planet.

SAN FRANCISCO NASA’s Juno investigation learned a giant new storm whirling adjacent to Jupiter’s the South Pole last month, days after dragging off an intense death-dodging movement.

Juno scrutinized the fresh maelstrom, which is wide enough as Texas, on November 3 as Texas, on Nov. 3. This is the recent flyby of Jupiter. This storm is included among the six other cyclones in Jupiter’s South Polar Region, which had been spotted by Juno in early passes by the numerous gases.

The storms in the south are arranged in an amazingly even fashion. Beforehand, five of the storms had formed a pentagon all over the central storm that is as large as the United States continent currently the structure has changed to look like hexagonal oxygen.

The complex visible light image captured by the Juno camera in the NASA Juno spacecraft on 3 November 2019. The image showed a new cyclone at the South Pole has combined with 5 other cyclones to be able to create a hexagonal shape surrounding the larger single cyclone.

These cyclones have been termed as new weather wonders that have not perceived or foretold before. Cheng Li a renowned scientist from University of California in a statement said this on 12 December 2019. He added in his statement that Nature is producing new physics concerning fluid motion and how a huge planet atmosphere operates. These phenomena are captured through observations and computer models. In addition, Juno flybys will help us more in improving our knowledge pertaining to the changes in a cyclone over a period.

Juno moves around the Jupiter planet in 53 days of the earth capturing most of the data but more data is captured when it is near this largest planet. On November 3rd pass which was the 22nd science Flyby of Juno, the investigation flew 2,175 miles (3500 kilometers) overhead Jupiter’s clouds. NASA told the press that this mission to Jupiter cost 1.1 billion U.S dollars and it took some impressive flying to ensure that Juno survived the journey.

The mission team believed that the investigation will take Juno 12 hours to reach Jupiter’s shadow on 3rd November 2019 and that will destroy this solar-powered investigation. In a press statement by Juno project Scientist Steve Levin, he said that Jupiter is very cold when he was announcing the new findings in the annual meetings of America Geophysical Union.