NASA’s 2020 Mars Rover to help in finding out whether we are alone in the Universe

Like any other tourist, NASA’s next Mars rover is going to help get few souvenirs home. However, instead of stacking them into suitcases, this rover is going to have to let off precious cargo onto the surface of Red Planet and await the next spacecraft to fetch them for the trip home. This is part of the ambitious mission to Mars yet. Work is almost complete on rover at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles ahead of the launch window, which is set to begin on July 17 at the launch of the site In Florida.

With the last rovers shown, Mars contained building blocks of life, the focus of the next mission is to be able to establish whether there is life. Matt Wallace, the deputy project manager of the Mars 2020, said that it is one, which they have been looking forward to. Their significant and critical focus is whether they can be able to find any signs of life. This trip has been set to take seven months. If all goes well according to the plan, the rover is going to come to life in the beginning, February in the ancient river delta in the lake, which is, filled Jezero Crater. The mission is expected to last two years.

This six-wheeled rover, which is yet to get an official name, does look more close to the last one, and that was dubbed Curiosity. It is about the same size, about ten feet long and nine feet wide, but it is going to weigh 278 pounds more than the Curiosity. The JPL engineers are compared to the Mini Cooper. The critical part where this vehicle of $2.5 billion is going to stand out is its ability to analyze as well as process samples quickly, then drop them into the tubes for pickup by the other Mars Mission that is expected to get launched in the year 2026.

The samples are going to be carried inside rover until they are deposited in individual tubes or even in the bunch on the planet’s surface. The future mission would maybe robotically accomplish what it took humans to be able to do on the moon fifty years ago by being able to bring samples of soils as well as rock for detailed study by the scientists on Earth. Only in the laboratories can the examples be carefully examined with the electron microscopes as well as other advanced instruments.