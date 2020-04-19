NASA’s Investigation of the Decade

In this decade, NASA has unveiled many mysteries in the universe and our earth. The journey to the new world and daring landing came to motivate the coming generation of investigation. NASA’s mission in 2020 is to continue to inspire students and do more space exploration. Some of the major investigations of the season are:

Earth is altering climate; the study of earth’s climate improved through the addition of an extra satellite by NASA and its associate National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which monitors the rising of the sea level, shrinking of ice caps, temperature increase, and high weather conditions. Besides, NASA has plans to develop a satellite that will help human beings to prepare about the future warmer temperatures.

Learning sky moments, the astronomy team has involved students, and this previous decade delivered with exciting solar and lunar eclipses that gave actual-world teaching about the sun, moon, and lunar investigation. The solar eclipse passed through the U.S in 2017, but there is another one in 2024, which will give students a real-world lesson.

The Mars mission, in this mission, we discovered mass had supported life in the past. In addition, NASA came up with the knowledge of how it lost its atmosphere to the waters on its surface. The researchers begin exploring this red planet for 90 days, where they collected samples for investigation.

The world of the ocean and life search; NASA has been on the run to find life beyond the earth. The mission to Saturn, help NASA to discover various things more its ring and attractive moons. The NASA spacecraft pass through the cloudy atmosphere and find the hydrologic cycle like that of the Earth.

Nasa Dawn’s mission in 2010 discovered a new asteroid belt with two massive objects. The discovery of small objects in our solar system allowed NASA to investigate the constituents of comets. Besides, minor planets have also were seen in the space.

In the year 2015, the new horizon spacecraft flew to Pluto, it became the first flight to reach there and its moon, this showed a dynamic and complex universe.

The most important mission was the mission to Kepler with is the planet beyond our solar system. A telescope that was determining the size of the earth discovered this planet. In 2019, there was the detection of the gravitational wave, and later there was an image of a black hole, which sent gravitational wave on the universe.