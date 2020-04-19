Nematicides Market – Is Asia-Pacific Region Remains Biggest Opportunity?

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Nematicides’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are BASF SE (Germany),Bayer Crop Science AG (Germany),The DOW Chemical Company (United States),E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (United States),Syngenta AG (Switzerland),FMC Corporation (United States),Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan),Valent U.S.A. LLC (United States),Nufarm Limited (Australia),AMVAC Chemical Corporation (United States),,Isagro S.p.A (Italy) ,Certis U.S.A. LLC (United States),Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (United States)

Nematicides are chemical pesticide that used to kill plant-parasitic nematodes. These have inclined to be broad-spectrum toxicants having high volatility or other properties boosting migration through the soil. These are popular pesticide among the farmers usually includes biological or chemical compounds, restricting the nematode infection in the agricultural produce. Chemical nematicide is common among the crop cultivators. A number of commercial chemical nematicides are available in the market including organophosphates, carbamates, & fumigants.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Fumigants, Carbamates, Organophosphates, Bionematicides), Application (AgriculturalÂ , IndustrialÂ , Others), Method of Application (Fumigation, Irrigation, Spraying, Seed Treatment), Form (Granular or Powder Form, Liquid Form)

Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Population and Rising Demand for Crops

Growing Importance of Nematicides to Maintain Soil Health

Increased Crop Production Coupled With Food Security & Crop-Damage Caused By the Nematodes

Restraints:

Changing Environmental Protection Laws & Government Policies across Diverse Geographies

Synthetic Nematicides Offering Harmful For the Soil and the Environment

Opportunities:

Growth in Agricultural Industries in the Asia-Pacific Region

Challenges:

Strict Regulatory Framework

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Nematicides Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Nematicides market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Nematicides Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Nematicides

Chapter 4: Presenting the Nematicides Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Nematicides market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

