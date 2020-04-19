New drugs for Hepatic Encephalopathy excite : Key takeaway from Assessment Analysis

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Hepatic Encephalopathy’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.(Japan),Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (Ireland),Lupin Limited (India),Kaleido Biosciences (United States),Kannalife Sciences, Inc. (United States),Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada),Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Switzerland),Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (United Kingdom),Umecrine Cognition AB (Sweden),Norgine B.V. (Netherlands)

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, around 4.5 million adults were diagnosed with liver disease in the United States. Moreover, the number of deaths due to chronic liver disease and cirrhosis accounted for 40,545 in 2017. Hepatic encephalopathy (HE) is a disorder that arises due to accumulated toxins in the brain which leads to liver diseases. It is a syndrome that occurs in patients with liver dysfunction and is defined as a spectrum of neuropsychiatric abnormalities, after exclusion of brain disease. Further, increasing prevalence of liver disease and high mortality rate, such factors are driving the Global Hepatic Encephalopathy market.

Market Segmentation:

by Application (Acute Liver Failure, Portal Systemic Bypass Without Liver Disease, Liver Cirrhosis), End users (Hospitals, Research Institutes, Clinics & Surgical centers, Others), Type (Type A, Type B, Type C), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), Disease Severity (Covert Hepatic Encephalopathy (CHE), Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy (OHE)), Drug Class (Antibiotics, Laxatives, Others)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Rising Awareness Program on Liver Disease and Liver Cancer

The Emergence of Novel Treatment Target for HE

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Number of Products in the Pipeline for the Treatment of HE

Growing Prevalence of Liver Diseases

Increased Mortality Rate & Hospitalizations

Restraints:

Cost Factor Associated in Treatment of Hepatic Encephalopathy

Opportunities:

Rising Number of Clinical Trials on the Effective Drug Treatment for HE

Challenges:

Delay and Inaccurate Diagnosis for HE is Posing a Challenge for the Market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Table of Contents

Global Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Forecast

