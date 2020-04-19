Nordstrom (JWN), Kohl’s Announce Holiday-Season Push, Featuring Santa Breakfasts, Pre-Black Friday Sales

Two major department-store operators on Friday announced their holiday season plans, four weeks before the industry’s traditional Black Friday shopping launch.

Nordstrom (JWN) said its holiday-sales push will begin on Black Friday on Nov. 29 with in-store breakfasts with Santa Claus that will benefit its charity partners, as well as cookies and cocoa parties and daily Santa Mail workshops where children can send letters to Santa Claus and get one back.

The Seattle-based retailer said it will begin free next-day shipping for its credit-card members in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Dallas and Chicago. Customers will also be able to take advantage of free gift wrapping in its stores while 60 stores will have monogramming stations, Nordstrom said.

The company said it is offering 24-hour hour pickup for online orders at select stores from Dec. 8 to Dec. 24 with curbside pickup available as early as 8 a.m. from Nov. 29 to Dec. 30.

Starting in mid-November, Nordstrom said customers will be able to split their purchases into monthly payments through its partnership with payments platform Affirm.

Menomonee Falls, Wis.-headquartered Kohl’s (KSS) said it was launching its push on Friday with a Black Friday Unlocked event online and in stores, offering deals through Sunday, adding that its stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Nordstrom shares were 2.3% higher while Kohl’s were up 2% amid a broader market rally.

The announcements from Nordstrom and Kohl’s come a week after Walmart (WMT) launched its holiday-shopping season online as it expanded how its customers can shop both online and in its stores.

The retail giant said it is launching a gift finder option on its website that will allow customers to search for gifts based on the recipient’s gender and age.

Also, customers will be able to pay for purchases with on stores’ sales floor and shop online at stores and have the purchases shipped to their home or a Walmart store. Walmart’s holiday push comes on top of its launch of next-day delivery services earlier this year.