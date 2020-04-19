Stocks Rebound on Report USA, China Close to Agreement to Roll Back Tariffs as Part of Trade Agreement

Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources, reported that Trump’s comments were “off the cuff” and not intended to say negotiations had stalled.
Ten of 11 sectors in the Standard & Poor’s 500 rose, led by energy’s nearly 1.6% gain.
Crude-oil futures surged after a larger-than-expected slide in US stockpiles and deeper output cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Countries and other producers. West Texas Intermediate rose almost 4.1% to $58.38 a barrel while international benchmark Brent gained more than 3.6% to $63.03 a barrel.
Exxon Mobil (XOM) firmed 1.1%, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) popped 5.7%, and EOG Resources (EOG) added 4.8%.
Financials jumped nearly 1%, as JPMorgan Chase (JPM) rose 2%, Goldman Sachs (GS) gained 1.7% and American Express (AXP) advanced 1.2%.
Health care added 0.9% as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) gained 1.6% while Merck (MRK) added 1.5%. Mylan (MYL) rose 1.9%.
In corporate news, Expedia (EXPE) ended 6.2% higher after Chief Executive Mark Okerstrom and Chief Financial Officer Alan Pickerill resigned, effective immediately. Chairman Barry Diller and Vice Chairman Peter Kern are to oversee day-to-day operations of the online travel company until its board names new leadership, the company said.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite each rose more than 0.5%. The S&P 500 gained more than 0.6%.