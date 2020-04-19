Treasure Map for the Water Ice on Mars by NASA

NASA has huge plans for taking astronauts back to the moon in 2024, a stepping-stone on the journey to taking humans to the red planet. Nevertheless, where would the first People on the red planet land?

A fresh paper published in the Geophysical Research Letters would assist by giving a map of the water ice said to be as small as an inch that is equivalent to 2.5 centimeters below surface.

Water ice will be a point of focus for any possible landing station. Since there is less room to spare for aboard on the space ship, any mission of human beings to Red Planet will have to produce what is readily available for the drinking water and producing fuel for the rocket.

NASA labels this idea “in situ resource utilization” and it is a crucial element in selecting landing locations for human beings. Satellites that revolve around the Red Planet are fundamental in offering aid to scientists ascertain the suitable locations for constructing the first Martian research station. The writers of the recent paper use information from that space ship, Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) of NASA and Mars Odyssey orbiter, to point out ice water, which could possibly be within the reach of the astronauts on Red Planet.

Sylvain Piqueux who is the paper’s lead author of the NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory that is situated in Pasadena, California said that one would not need a backhoe to help in digging the ice; instead, one would use a shovel. She added that they are continuing to gather data on the ice buried on Mars, zeroing in on perfect places for the astronauts to land.

The treasure buried on Mars

Water cannot last in the thin atmosphere of Mars, with very little air pressure. This makes the water to evaporate from solid to gas after exposure to the atmosphere.

Martian water ice blocked in the underground throughout the mid-latitudes of the planet. These near the regions of the pole have been examined by NASA’s Phoenix lander, which scrapped the ice up and MRO, that have captured a lot of imagers from the space of the meteor impacts that have excavated the ice. The study author had to dwell on two heat-sensitive tools in order to find ice that the astronauts could dig up with ease. The instruments were the MRO’s Mars Climate Sounder as well as Thermal Emission Imaging System.