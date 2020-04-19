What makes Electric Parking Brake System Market Outperforming its Substitutes

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Electric Parking Brake System’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. (Japan),Continental AG (Germany),DURA Automotive Systems (United States),TBK Co. Ltd. (Japan),Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (South Korea),KÃ¼ster Holding GmbH (Germany),Mando-Hella Electronics Corp. (South Korea),AB SKF (Sweden),ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany),Wuhu Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co., Ltd. (China)

Electric parking brake system, an advanced version of conventional parking brake or handbrake. It is installed in an automotive to stop or holds the vehicle on the flat ground or hill roads. The electric parking brake consists of fewer components and compact in size, works in function with an electronic control unit (ECU), actuator among others to offer optimum brake power and efficient operation. Of late, manufacturers constantly strive to make every day driving easier for customers globally. Various manufacturers are replacing the usual lever-operated system with a more modern and less labour-intensive equivalent.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Electric-Hydraulic Caliper System, Cable-Pull System), Application (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Component Type (Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Actuator, Switch), Technology Type (Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)), Brake Type (Disc Brake, Drum Brake), Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket)



Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Automated Vehicle Technology

An Upsurge in the Demand for Driver Assisted Systems

Market Growth Drivers:

Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Road Safety Globally

Growing Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles

Increasing Production of Automobile Globally

Restraints:

High Development Cost of Electric Parking Brake System

Opportunities:

Growing Adoption of Electric Parking Brake in the Vehicles due to Reduced Weight and Ease of Convenience as Compared to Mechanically Operated Brakes

Increasing Demand for Safety, Luxury, Convenience Increases the Demand for Electric Parking Brake

Challenges:

Lack of Skilled Technician Staff in Developing Nations

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Electric Parking Brake System Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Electric Parking Brake System market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Electric Parking Brake System Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Electric Parking Brake System

Chapter 4: Presenting the Electric Parking Brake System Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Electric Parking Brake System market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

